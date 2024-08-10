After complaints
When a mayor tests the cycle paths himself
After a number of holidaymakers complained about the desolate cycle path on Lake Ossiach, the politicians themselves have now started a test ride. The people in charge noticed another problem.
Numerous holidaymakers had given free rein to their displeasure about the condition of the Ossiacher See cycle path and even spoke of "imminent danger". Now the politicians have reacted. Equipped with mountain bikes, Ossiach's mayor Klaus Glanznig, his deputy Andreas Fillei and road officer Christof Seymann went on a sporty inspection tour.
The result: for mayor Glanznig, who often rides around the lake, "the cycle path is basically good to ride on, no serious hazards, obstacles or potholes were identified that require immediate repair."
Following the criticism, we tried to take a critical look at the condition of the Ossiacher See cycle path ourselves.
Klaus Glanznig, Bürgermeister Treffen
Nevertheless, it is clear to the trio that the road surface is no longer in a good condition on some of the longer sections of the path and that renovation and resurfacing would be necessary. "Unfortunately, there is no way of financing these measures, as there are numerous other roads in the municipality of Treffen that also urgently need to be repaired."
During the inspection tour, the mayor also noticed that parked cars in the area of Seeuferstraße severely restrict and obstruct pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Glanznig: "As parking space management is one of the most emotional issues, it won't be easy to find solutions that give non-car drivers more space on the road."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.