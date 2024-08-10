“I’ll blow myself up with grenades”

Therapist alerted the police

The therapist immediately gave his patient's address to the police in order to prevent a drama. The Liesing municipal police department arrived, as did the WEGA specialists. They managed to get the Polish man into the stairwell. At first he was cooperative, saying he meant no harm to anyone, but no longer wanted to live. However, when the man realized that his cellar compartment was being searched, he became aggressive and insulted the officers involved in the operation. He was overpowered and taken to a clinic.