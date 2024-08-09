State Court of Audit takes on Hypobank

The collapse of Rene Benko's house of cards is now also occupying the Vorarlberg State Court of Audit. Since July, the banking experts of the audit institution have been digging through the papers of Hypo Landesbank. As is well known, the bank granted several loans to Benko's Signa Group - and now has to reckon with high defaults. While those responsible at the bank itself are talking about losses of probably around 75 million euros, the opposition in particular is expecting a default amount of over 130 million euros.