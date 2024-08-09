Energy prices fall
Wien Energie significantly reduces prices for businesses
Wien Energie is further reducing its electricity and gas prices. The reductions are also automatically applied to small and medium-sized enterprises, and customers also save money when they take out the new offer.
Wien Energie is once again offering small and medium-sized enterprises with an annual energy consumption of up to 100,000 kilowatt hours particularly favorable electricity and gas tariffs. The electricity price of Wien Energie Vertrieb GmbH und Co KG is reduced by up to 56 percent depending on the previous contract - and this automatically.
"It has always been important to us to make good offers to our loyal customers. Now we can automatically reduce energy prices after the price guarantees expire and make an additional offer. In this way, we are relieving the burden on the bakery around the corner, the Grätzl-Beisl or the plumber of trust and thus indirectly also all Viennese people"
Michael Strebl, Vorsitzender der Wien Energie-Geschäftsführung
The MEGA electricity tariff is around 16.67 cents per kilowatt hour net in summer, while the MEGA natural gas tariff is around 6.14 cents/kWh net. These prices will automatically apply to all existing customers on the MEGA tariff whose price guarantee expires in the summer. Depending on the contract, prices for small and medium-sized businesses will fall by up to 56 percent. Wien Energie is also offering an additional discount of 3.5 cents/kWh net for all businesses that commit to the electricity tariff for one year. The offer is available until September 16.
Benefit with a one-year commitment
All Wien Energie customers whose price guarantee expires in the summer will automatically receive the new, lower electricity and gas prices. You don't have to do anything. You can save even more money on electricity if you commit to Wien Energie for a year. You can do this easily online at wienenergie.at or by contacting the Wien Energie customer service.
Offer for all customers
Everyone can benefit: Whether you are a new or existing customer, regardless of whether you have a fixed contract or price. Wien Energie makes it possible for everyone to switch.
Reliable supply even in difficult times: Fixed price for one year
The Wien Energie offer also compares favorably with other providers in the Vienna area. A major advantage: the MEGA electricity and gas tariffs automatically come with a one-year price guarantee, regardless of how prices develop in the fall and winter.
