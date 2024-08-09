Wien Energie significantly reduces prices for businesses

The MEGA electricity tariff is around 16.67 cents per kilowatt hour net in summer, while the MEGA natural gas tariff is around 6.14 cents/kWh net. These prices will automatically apply to all existing customers on the MEGA tariff whose price guarantee expires in the summer. Depending on the contract, prices for small and medium-sized businesses will fall by up to 56 percent. Wien Energie is also offering an additional discount of 3.5 cents/kWh net for all businesses that commit to the electricity tariff for one year. The offer is available until September 16.