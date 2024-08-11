For subscribers
Get your dream vacation on the Oim
The Hohe Tauern National Park is one of the most impressive nature reserves not only in Austria but in the whole of Europe. We are therefore giving away a deluxe vacation for up to 5 people to all "Krone" subscribers (print and digital).
The Hohe Tauern National Park beckons with its many attractions, impressive nature experiences and the Felsentherme Bad Gastein for unforgettable adventures. Whether to the Krimml Waterfalls, the Weißsee Glacier World, the Kitzlochklamm Gorge or one of the many outdoor pools and museums: the density of sports and leisure activities in the 18 national park communities is not only high, the activities are also easily accessible by public transport.
Straight to the Felsentherme after conquering the summit
The newly designed National Park Worlds in Mittersill opened in May 2024. The multi-award-winning museum with 360° cinema is an absolute visitor favorite. It uses interactive elements to provide information about the present and future changes to the national park. Museum visitors take a tour through ten newly designed National Park Worlds.
National Park SummerCard
With the National Park SummerCard, guests have the opportunity to plan their vacation days according to their own wishes and depending on the weather. The adventure card includes 60 attractions and is available from participating hosts from May 1 to October 31, 2024. Also included is a day ticket for the Grossglockner High Alpine Road and the Gerlos Alpine Road.
In the Felsentherme in Bad Gastein, the oldest thermal spa in Austria, bathers can splash around in five million liters of healing water, which bubble up daily from 18 springs in the area, and enjoy before or after the summit victory of the mountain tour. You can find more information about your vacation on the Alm HERE.
Chance to win for all subscribers (print and digital)
As a "Krone" subscriber, you now have the chance to win a deluxe vacation for up to 5 people (2 adults & up to 3 children) with 7 nights at the Ja! Natürlich organic farm incl. Nationalpark SommerCard, delicacy menu, hut hike with alpine snack & day tickets for the family at the Felsentherme.
Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw as a print or digital subscriber. The closing date for entries is August 21.
No subscription yet? Get your VIP chance to win & access to all Plus articles on krone.at for just 1.90 euros!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.