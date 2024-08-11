Get your dream vacation on the Oim

The Hohe Tauern National Park beckons with its many attractions, impressive nature experiences and the Felsentherme Bad Gastein for unforgettable adventures. Whether to the Krimml Waterfalls, the Weißsee Glacier World, the Kitzlochklamm Gorge or one of the many outdoor pools and museums: the density of sports and leisure activities in the 18 national park communities is not only high, the activities are also easily accessible by public transport.