Event on September 4

What business runs and work have in common

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 14:00

The starting places have long been fully booked, training is underway and the anticipation is great: the WKO Business Run is taking place in Linz on September 4. The running spectacle is supported by Oberbank, LIVA and the "Krone" and is all about team spirit.

Runners put on their own running shirts, help each other fix their starting numbers and stretch side by side before the start!

Even before the three-person company teams set off on the 4.6-kilometre course at the WKO Business Run on Linz's Gugl, the spirit that the event, which is organized with the support of LIVA, Oberbank and "Krone", stands for is palpable - and that is pure team spirit!

Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce President Doris Hummer (2nd from right) and Director Gerald Silberhumer (left) are already looking forward to September 4.
Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce President Doris Hummer (2nd from right) and Director Gerald Silberhumer (left) are already looking forward to September 4.
(Bild: WKO OÖ/Andreas Röbl Fotografie)

"I am always impressed by the enthusiasm of the runners. There is also the large fan base along the route, who cheer on their teams loudly. It's simply a great atmosphere that spreads to everyone," enthuses Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, for whom the business run is a fixture in the calendar. "We always have around 20 teams at the start," she says.

Health promotion is very important at Oberbank. A dedicated team deals with exercise, nutrition and the mental fitness of our employees.

(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Franz Gasselsberger, Oberbank-Generaldirektor

Bild: Wenzel Markus

"The business run has become an institution. Everyone wants to take part," emphasizes Franz Gasselsberger. "The runners spur each other on," says the Oberbank CEO happily and sees parallels to everyday working life: "Just like at work, it's not the individual result that counts here, but the team result."

Barbara Kneidinger
