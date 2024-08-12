Event on September 4
What business runs and work have in common
The starting places have long been fully booked, training is underway and the anticipation is great: the WKO Business Run is taking place in Linz on September 4. The running spectacle is supported by Oberbank, LIVA and the "Krone" and is all about team spirit.
Runners put on their own running shirts, help each other fix their starting numbers and stretch side by side before the start!
Even before the three-person company teams set off on the 4.6-kilometre course at the WKO Business Run on Linz's Gugl, the spirit that the event, which is organized with the support of LIVA, Oberbank and "Krone", stands for is palpable - and that is pure team spirit!
"I am always impressed by the enthusiasm of the runners. There is also the large fan base along the route, who cheer on their teams loudly. It's simply a great atmosphere that spreads to everyone," enthuses Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, for whom the business run is a fixture in the calendar. "We always have around 20 teams at the start," she says.
Health promotion is very important at Oberbank. A dedicated team deals with exercise, nutrition and the mental fitness of our employees.
Franz Gasselsberger, Oberbank-Generaldirektor
Bild: Wenzel Markus
"The business run has become an institution. Everyone wants to take part," emphasizes Franz Gasselsberger. "The runners spur each other on," says the Oberbank CEO happily and sees parallels to everyday working life: "Just like at work, it's not the individual result that counts here, but the team result."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.