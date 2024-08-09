130 meters deep: Noble boat sank in Lake Attersee

"Something like this only happens to us every ten years or so," says Gert Schmidleitner, the internationally recognized race director of the organizing Union Yacht Club, in response to the horror story of the Attersee Sailing Week. It happened during the "old-timer competition" with particularly exquisite traditional boats. In this case the "Bibelot II". Its name means "small work of art" in Polish, and with which UYCA sailors achieved the feat of winning the special class national championship last year. The event uses fine wooden boats, some of which are more than 100 years old.