EU: Ukraine has the right to attack Russia

One of the largest Ukrainian attacks

In one of the largest Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory in the war, which has been going on since February 24, 2022, around a thousand Ukrainian soldiers entered Kursk on Tuesday morning, according to Russian reports. They crossed the state border with tanks and armored vehicles and were covered by swarms of drones and artillery fire. Officially, Ukraine is still keeping a low profile on the advance. The offensive was not mentioned in the General Staff's morning report. Experts from the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed on the basis of information in social networks that the Ukrainian troops had advanced at least ten kilometers into Russian territory.