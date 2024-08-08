People and animals in the Alps are insecure

Around 40,000 animals are driven into the Vorarlberg mountains every year - accompanied by 1000 two-legged friends. The "Krone" asked Martin Rusch from the state's "Alpine farming and natural hazards" department how people and animals are faring on the alpine pastures this year. Rusch explains that the conditions were not bad at all: Although here and there the alpine herding had to be postponed due to the bad weather in spring, the initially rather meagre fodder situation then developed well. Time and again it is said that the alpine economy is in danger - but Rusch assures us that all the alps have been "stocked", as the jargon goes.