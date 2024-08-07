Vorteilswelt
Plus of 87 percent

Swift concerts create a boom in music lessons

07.08.2024 09:59

When superstar Taylor Swift gives a concert, the economy at the venue is given a real boost. But industries other than tourism, gastronomy and retail also benefit from the Swift effect - there is also a sharp increase in demand for music lessons. 

The Viennese tutoring platform Go Student reports a huge increase in interest in music lessons. Since the start of the Eras Tour in Europe, demand has been on the rise. Since Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her "Eras Tour" in Paris on May 9, the company has seen an 87 percent increase in demand for music lessons compared to the previous month.

Many kids want to learn to play the guitar or piano - just like their idol on stage. (Bild: ©Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com)
Many kids want to learn to play the guitar or piano - just like their idol on stage.
(Bild: ©Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com)

Guitar, piano and violin lessons are particularly popular. Swift can play four musical instruments: Piano, guitar, banjo and ukulele are all mastered by the 34-year-old US musician.

"Taylor Swift's influence is remarkable"
"After several months of stable demand, this dramatic increase can only be linked to one thing. Taylor Swift's influence on young people is remarkable," explains Mya Medina, Head of Customer and Tutor Management. The musician would not only entertain, but also inspire children to discover their own musical talents. 

100 million euros in added value potential
From August 8 to 10, the 34-year-old will perform on three evenings at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna - 170,000 fans are eagerly awaiting this event. The "Eras Tour" is the most successful concert series in music history. The economy in the federal capital is also euphoric: the business agency estimates a potential value creation of up to 100 million euros for the location.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

