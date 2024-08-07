Swift concerts create a boom in music lessons

100 million euros in added value potential

From August 8 to 10, the 34-year-old will perform on three evenings at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna - 170,000 fans are eagerly awaiting this event. The "Eras Tour" is the most successful concert series in music history. The economy in the federal capital is also euphoric: the business agency estimates a potential value creation of up to 100 million euros for the location.