Medal Race in sailing from 15:43 LIVE

Vadlau/Mähr are on 24 points - minus one scratch result - while the Spaniards Jordi Xammar/Nora Brugman are their first pursuers on 31 points. They are followed by Japan's Keiju Okada/Miho Yoshioka with 35 points. The Swedish duo in fourth place have 39 points. Even taking into account the double points awarded in the medal race, things are looking good for the ÖOC team.