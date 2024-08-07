Olympic ticker
Discus decision with Weißhaidinger from 8.25 pm
Decision in the discus throw: Lukas Weißhaidinger, the 2021 Olympic bronze medallist, is fighting for his fifth major medal today in Paris. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 8.25 pm - see ticker below.
With his confident qualification for the final - he clearly surpassed the required distance for direct advancement with 66.72 m on his first attempt - Weißhaidinger impressively proved that he is a hot stock for winning a medal. He has already stood on the podium four times at major events.
He already has bronze from the Olympics (2021), World Championships (2019) and European Championships (2018) as well as European Championship silver from Rome 2024 in his medal collection at home in his living room. Perhaps there will be more to come from Paris ...
The competitors in the final are old acquaintances. All of the favorites had easily survived the qualification. At the top are world record holder Mykolas Alekna (Lit), Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (Sd), former world champion Kristjan Ceh (Slo) and Andrius Gudzius (Lit). Lukas Weißhaidinger is even capable of beating them all.
Only four negative results
But first it's all about getting into the top 8 from the field of twelve after three attempts in the final. Step by step. Just don't make any mistakes. But even if "everything starts from scratch" in the final, as Lukas Weißhaidinger says, a look at his head-to-head record is very interesting. He only has a negative record against Alekna, Stahl, Ceh and Gudzius, six times it is positive, and he has not yet played a duel against Ralford Mullings (Jam).
