Farmers take precautions to keep Roma groups away

Group moved on towards Switzerland

The caravans, most of which had French and Swiss license plates, had been parked in a meadow near the building yard for more than a week. "On Saturday, the group grew to 40 caravans. Then they left for Switzerland," SPÖ mayor Tanja Kreer told the "Krone" newspaper. She is relieved about the departure. Disgruntled residents who were unsettled by illegal car racing had complained to the municipality about the campers. Many were also annoyed that meadow areas and roads were being used for emptying camping toilets.