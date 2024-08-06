After the departure
Farmers take precautions to keep Roma groups away
The camping group of Roma and Sinti has left Straßwalchen again. They are already thinking ahead. The municipality's hands were tied during the three stays of such groups this year.
Calm has returned to northern Flachgau since Sunday. A number of Straßwalchen residents had been upset the week before due to disturbances at night. The noise had come from a group of 33 caravans. Their owners were Roma and Sinti.
Group moved on towards Switzerland
The caravans, most of which had French and Swiss license plates, had been parked in a meadow near the building yard for more than a week. "On Saturday, the group grew to 40 caravans. Then they left for Switzerland," SPÖ mayor Tanja Kreer told the "Krone" newspaper. She is relieved about the departure. Disgruntled residents who were unsettled by illegal car racing had complained to the municipality about the campers. Many were also annoyed that meadow areas and roads were being used for emptying camping toilets.
Kreer pointed out that the municipality's hands were tied. In coordination with the police, she called on citizens to report any Roma offering door-to-door sales such as knife sharpening. "The appeal came to nothing," summarizes the head of the municipality.
But they have prepared for the future. "The three farmers, where people have camped three times this year, have now fenced in the area with a pasture fence together with the municipality," reports Kreer. The landowner concerned collected a fee - as an "emergency measure" for his clean-up work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
