King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard break boundaries

Room for transistor amplifiers

Even if garage sound sounds like a simple task at first - if you want to record it in a professional studio, you have to get creative. "We didn't use nice tube amps," says Mackenzie, "but wonderfully cheap little transistor amps that were turned up to 11 and were just really loud". They also used an out-of-tune piano and a second-hand National KX-88 - the garage rock beast of the 60s and 70s.