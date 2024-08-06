First round trip awaits
Verbnjak even outdoes Haller on the Gerlitzen
Paul Verbnjak will be able to recommend himself to the "Lidl Trek" development team this summer. His first tour is just around the corner. In training at home, he regularly competes with our Olympic sixth-placed Marco Haller.
Paul Verbnjak and his girlfriend Sarah Dreier spent three hours in front of their laptops while on vacation at the lake to keep up with Carinthia's cycling ace Marco Haller - and his big Olympic appearance in Paris. "We often train together, I can keep up with him well," says Verbnjak.
I can still learn a lot from Marco on the bike. We have a tough battle on some routes to see who is faster.
Paul VERBNJAK, Rad-Talent
In training, the two like to compare their data on certain routes in Carinthia, where they have a tough battle. "At home in Großbuch and on the Gerlitzen, I'm currently even faster than Marco," laughs Verbnjak. "But of course he's more experienced and I can still learn a lot from him."
Preparations for Denmark underway
While Haller has been back in Carinthia since yesterday, celebrating his fantastic sixth place at the Olympics with friends today, Paul is in the middle of preparing for his first big tour with the "Lidl Trek" team. He is allowed to train with them this year on a trial basis.
He is on call for the Tour of Denmark next week. "I'm training as if I were there. If a rider drops out - and some could still be withdrawn for another race - I can step in." Then it's time to pack your bags! "If it doesn't work out, I'll ride full throttle for five days here in Carinthia."
Great Britain assignment is fixed
Paul has already received confirmation of two appearances from his team. First of all, he will be able to take part in a one-day race in Belgium, then at the beginning of September he will be a fixed starter at the nine-day Tour of Britain. "It's really top level with lots of superstars - really cool," enthuses Verbnjak, who is not entirely satisfied with the route profile. "I'm used to big climbs. In England, it's more hilly or flat."
"Maybe I can ride my own bike"
Last year, a certain Wout van Aert took the win. "I have to line up at the back, support the captain. Maybe I'll be able to ride on my own," says Verbnjak, who will be competing in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup again this winter.
Paul and his Sarah were guests in the "Krone" podcast studio yesterday - he reveals more about his future plans at krone.at/einwuerfe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
