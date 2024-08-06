Verbnjak even outdoes Haller on the Gerlitzen

Great Britain assignment is fixed

Paul has already received confirmation of two appearances from his team. First of all, he will be able to take part in a one-day race in Belgium, then at the beginning of September he will be a fixed starter at the nine-day Tour of Britain. "It's really top level with lots of superstars - really cool," enthuses Verbnjak, who is not entirely satisfied with the route profile. "I'm used to big climbs. In England, it's more hilly or flat."