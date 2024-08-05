3D representation of heart saves little Elias’ life

"It was the end of the world, we were both completely taken by surprise," Bianca Wechselberger describes. "You ask yourself countless times how this can happen!" Neither her family nor that of her partner Steven Hollauf had ever had heart defects. "You blame yourself so much. It was a massive burden for us, and it started five months before the birth when the malformations were discovered during an organ screening," agrees the 31-year-old, adding: "Elias chose us. Now the only question was: how do we cope now?"