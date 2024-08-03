Dressage final: Austria in ninth place

Afterwards, Bacher and Fidertraum scored over 70 percent (70.608) despite touching the rail and improved the red-white-red dressage team to ninth place, just ahead of Finland. Hitting the rail "was the only problem we had inside," he said, quibbling a little with the judges. "Apart from that, it was a really good round. They just didn't want to give any points away, that's sometimes the case in dressage. You can't change that, otherwise you have to change sport. But I'm still super happy with our performance. We made it to the special final, our goal has been achieved."