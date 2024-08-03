In Bad Waltersdorf
The weather chaos is followed by a golden tennis fall
Austria is in for a hot tennis fall - especially the Green Marches. In mid-September, local tennis fans can look forward to a spectacular double-header in the Styrian thermal spa and volcano region, with top international sport in Bad Waltersdorf, where first the Davis Cup against Turkey and then the Challenger tournament will take place.
The weather gods have not been tennis fans recently. At least in Styria. Severe storms in June literally destroyed the facilities of the Sportaktivpark in Bad Waltersdorf - masses of water and, above all, mud caused chaos - damage total: 285,000 euros! Last week, the outdoor clay courts were under water after the capricious weather.
But that doesn't mean the "tennis doubles" are out of the question! Aktivpark Managing Director Sascha Freitag and his team have long been working extra shifts to get everything in shape for the Davis Cup against Turkey on September 13/14 and the 125 Challenger, the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy (September 15-22), which follows immediately afterwards. "We've now got everything ready and can start the construction work in mid-August," says Freitag, who grabbed a broom himself with his team and family members and cleared the mud from the hall floors.
Freitag has not buried his head in the sand, the dream of a "golden tennis fall" lives on. "We're not giving up, that's our passion for this sport," says the managing director, looking forward to a very special kind of "tennis double." Big spoils awaitOn Styrian soil, Austria is fighting against Turkey in the Davis Cup for a place in the qualifying round for the lucrative 2025 finals. Organizer Freitag is optimistic. "We are the favorites, the Turks' top player is currently ranked around 400th in the world rankings - and Joel Schwärzler recently beat him." Austria's top talent could possibly be in Jürgen Melzer's Davis Cup squad - Schwärzler is a permanent fixture at the Challenger in Bad Waltersdorf.
Tennis doubles in Bad Waltersdorf
DavisCup: Austria - Turkey September 13 and 14
ATP 125 Challenger "Bad Waltersdorf Trophy": September 15-22
Tickets for both events at www.oeticket.com.
There is a club promotion with 5+1 tickets for the Challenger. All information is available by e-mail to challenger125.tickets@gmail.com
"Last year we had seven top 100 players, such as Fognini and Paire," Freitag looks back. As a Challenger, the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy has a high 125-player status. "For the winner, it's comparable to reaching the final of an ATP 250 event."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
