The weather chaos is followed by a golden tennis fall

Freitag has not buried his head in the sand, the dream of a "golden tennis fall" lives on. "We're not giving up, that's our passion for this sport," says the managing director, looking forward to a very special kind of "tennis double." Big spoils awaitOn Styrian soil, Austria is fighting against Turkey in the Davis Cup for a place in the qualifying round for the lucrative 2025 finals. Organizer Freitag is optimistic. "We are the favorites, the Turks' top player is currently ranked around 400th in the world rankings - and Joel Schwärzler recently beat him." Austria's top talent could possibly be in Jürgen Melzer's Davis Cup squad - Schwärzler is a permanent fixture at the Challenger in Bad Waltersdorf.