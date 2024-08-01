US star Jennifer Aniston victim of oil spill

Aniston prays for his daughter

"I really can't believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States," Aniston (55), who has been married twice and has no children, wrote on Instagram. "Mr. Vance, I pray that one day your daughter will be fortunate enough to have children of her own. I hope she won't have to resort to artificial insemination as a second option. Because you're trying to take that away from her too."