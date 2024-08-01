Vorteilswelt
"Morning Show" shooting

US star Jennifer Aniston victim of oil spill

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 10:30

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is shocked. A video shows the famous actress on the edge of a demonstration - suddenly the actress is showered with an oil-like liquid (see video).

But it was all half as bad, Aniston knew about the oil attack. Because it was part of the filming of the fourth season of her hit series "The Morning Show". The liquid was, of course, synthetic oil. After the protesters doused Aniston's figure with oil, actors playing police officers rushed in to clean up the mess. 

Aniston can be seen in the series "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+) as TV presenter Alex Levy.

During the filming of the latest season of the series "The Morning Show" ...
During the filming of the latest season of the series "The Morning Show" ...
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby MM/ABACAPRESS.COM)
... Jennifer Aniston gets caught up in a demonstration ...
... Jennifer Aniston gets caught up in a demonstration ...
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Phoby MM/ABACAPRESS.COM)
... and is showered with oil.
... and is showered with oil.
(Bild: Glomex)

Criticism of J. D. Vance
The actress, who rose to fame with the series "Friends", recently criticized the Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance for his statements about childless women.

In an interview with Fox News in 2021, 39-year-old Vance described leading female Democratic politicians as "childless cat women" who were unhappy with their lives. The comments have now resurfaced on social media and are causing criticism.

Aniston prays for his daughter
"I really can't believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States," Aniston (55), who has been married twice and has no children, wrote on Instagram. "Mr. Vance, I pray that one day your daughter will be fortunate enough to have children of her own. I hope she won't have to resort to artificial insemination as a second option. Because you're trying to take that away from her too."

The US Republicans officially nominated Senator Vance, who is married and has three children, as Donald Trump's running mate for the US presidential election in November in mid-July. Fierce discussions have broken out among Republicans in recent months over the position on artificial insemination. Aniston has spoken openly in the past about her own experiences with artificial insemination.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
