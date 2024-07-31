Outside the seat of government
After knife attack: now riots in London too
Following the fatal knife attack in Southport, the anger of British ultra-nationalists is spreading to London. A rally near the seat of government in Downing Street escalated completely on Wednesday.
TV footage showed a scuffle between demonstrators and the police. According to media reports, rioters threw bottles and cans as well as fireworks against the fence to Downing Street. Several people were arrested. The protest was held under the slogan "Enough is enough". Participants chanted "Rule Britannia" and demanded that the entry of irregular migrants be stopped.
Rumors about perpetrators sparked anger
Right-wing extremists accuse the authorities of covering up the truth about the origin of the alleged perpetrator of the Southport attack. False news reports had spread the rumor that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker who had entered the country irregularly. According to the police, however, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK is suspected of the murder. The BBC reported that the teenager was the son of Rwandan parents and had been living in the Southport region for more than ten years. He is said to have stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured eight other children and two adults, some of them seriously.
In Southport, north of Liverpool, around 200 to 300 right-wing extremists rioted and attacked the police after a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening. In the process, 53 officers were injured, eight of them seriously. Some streets resembled a field of rubble on Wednesday after rioters near a mosque attacked police officers with bricks, dustbins and street signs. A burnt-out police car could be seen.
Police "absolutely prepared" for further escalation
Merseyside Police Commissioner Serena Kennedy said her force was "absolutely prepared" for further possible unrest. Four suspected rioters had been arrested in the meantime. However, the number of rioters had increased rapidly on Tuesday evening, so that the situation had escalated "very quickly".
The British government strongly condemned the riots. Rioters would feel the full force of the law, announced the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
