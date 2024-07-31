After knife attack: now riots in London too

Rumors about perpetrators sparked anger

Right-wing extremists accuse the authorities of covering up the truth about the origin of the alleged perpetrator of the Southport attack. False news reports had spread the rumor that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker who had entered the country irregularly. According to the police, however, a 17-year-old who was born in the UK is suspected of the murder. The BBC reported that the teenager was the son of Rwandan parents and had been living in the Southport region for more than ten years. He is said to have stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured eight other children and two adults, some of them seriously.