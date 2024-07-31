Pallitsch seeded in the third preliminary heat on Friday

Raphael Pallitsch will be the first Austrian athlete to start at the Paris Games in the Stade de France on Friday. The athlete from Burgenland has been seeded for the third heat of the 1500 m at 11.32 am. None other than Olympic champion and European record holder Jakob Ingebrigsten is the star in this heat. The Norwegian, who is also a two-time world champion and six-time European champion, wants to win his second 1500 m gold medal at the Olympics in Paris - something only the current World Athletics President Sebastian Coe (1980 and 1984) has ever achieved.