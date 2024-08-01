Before the start of the 2nd division
“Admira looks like a sleeping giant”
Five years ago he was promoted to the Bundesliga with Wattens, now Thomas Silberberger also wants to lead Admira to the title as coach. The "Krone" met the Tyrolean for an interview before the start of the 2nd division on Friday against Kapfenberg.
Currently twelve new signings and 15 departures - why was this dramatic restructuring of the squad necessary?
It was already in full swing when I joined as coach, after which only Weberbauer, Horvat and Schabauer came in. But ultimately, the two years after relegation were not satisfactory. The club had to do something to achieve higher goals.
You often hear and read about so-called king transfers - is there one at Admira this year?
No, you can't single one out. We have strengthened our squad in terms of routine, which was urgently needed. To win titles, you need players who have already won titles in the past. Be it with teams or as top scorers like Deni Alar.
All the goalkeepers have also been replaced.Is therealready a fixed number 1?
It's not official yet, but we've decided on the current U21 team goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth. Dennis Verwüster is an experienced back-up and will be used in the Cup for the time being.
Admira and the entire region are also new territory for you as a coach - how is life in Vienna for Silberberger, who is originally from Tyrol?
We found a nice apartment on Rosenhügel relatively quickly and immediately felt at home. There hasn't been a day yet when I've missed Tirol because I haven't had any time due to my new job at Admira . . .
You are regarded as an authentic person with a direct way of communicating. Is that a problem for the current generation of players from time to time?
Nowadays there's a lot more questioning, and as a coach you have to have a lot of one-on-one conversations that you didn't have in the past. That's a good thing and I have no problem with it, but I'm not going to change because of it.
You're not only connected to sports director Peter Stöger at Admira, but also as a Sky analyst from the coming season. Was that one of the reasons for the move to Südstadt?
Sky contacted me long before Admira, namely back in March, shortly after I announced my departure from Wattens. I wanted to do that, but it was clear to me that I would have to work in the east and that only a club from the Vienna area would be an option if I were to remain coach. Then Peter got in touch . . .
. . . who once said that Admira still had an incredible amount of strength as a club.Do you feel it too?
Definitely. Due to its history and structure, Admira seems like a sleeping giant. I want to wake it up again, and of course that can only happen through success.
The2nd division kicks off on Friday with a home match against Kapfenberg - how do you feel going into the season?
Good, also because I see a lot of parallels with the promotion season with Wattens in 2018/19. Big squad changes, heavy favorites Ried, but in the end we became champions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
