Win now
Enjoy the “sound of the gods” on the Danube
On August 22, the fourth edition of the classical music concert "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" will take place on the Danube stage in Tulln, bringing the world stars of classical music to the stage. With the "Krone" you can be there live!
With Valentina Nafornita, Andreas Schager and Lidia Baich, three world opera stars will present a unique program in one of the most beautiful venues on the Danube.
An ode to youth
A fascinating program with a special motto loosely based on Richard Wagner: "Children, create something new!" He once intended the piece from the opera "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg" to inspire young people to be creative and create something new - be it in music or in other areas of life. It is a hymn to young people and their ability to change the world and bring progress. In keeping with this motto, young prizewinners from the "Prima La Musica" competition will once again present a piece on the Danube stage in Tulln together with the big stars.
In addition to Wagner, the program includes compositions from Puccini to Dvorak and, of course, the traditional operetta medley. The classical interpretation of "The Greatest Showman" is also sure to be exciting. Further information and tickets are available HERE.
Take part and win
The "Krone" is once again giving away a number of tickets for this year's performance of "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" on August 22 in Tulln. The following will be raffled off
- 1x2 category A tickets incl. winegrower's package with delicacies from regional kitchens and cellars
- 10x2 exclusive VIP packages with category 1 seats, program booklet and parking space as well as VIP reception at specially reserved "Krone" tables and a meet & greet with the evening's artists.
Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is August 11.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.