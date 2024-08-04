Enjoy the “sound of the gods” on the Danube

An ode to youth

A fascinating program with a special motto loosely based on Richard Wagner: "Children, create something new!" He once intended the piece from the opera "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg" to inspire young people to be creative and create something new - be it in music or in other areas of life. It is a hymn to young people and their ability to change the world and bring progress. In keeping with this motto, young prizewinners from the "Prima La Musica" competition will once again present a piece on the Danube stage in Tulln together with the big stars.