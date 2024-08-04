Vorteilswelt
Enjoy the “sound of the gods” on the Danube

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 05:00

On August 22, the fourth edition of the classical music concert "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" will take place on the Danube stage in Tulln, bringing the world stars of classical music to the stage. With the "Krone" you can be there live!

With Valentina Nafornita, Andreas Schager and Lidia Baich, three world opera stars will present a unique program in one of the most beautiful venues on the Danube.

Andreas Schager has been a master of his craft for many years and delights audiences. (Bild: © David Jerusalem)
Andreas Schager has been a master of his craft for many years and delights audiences.
(Bild: © David Jerusalem)
Lidia Baich is regarded as one of the most versatile violin soloists of our time. Born in St. Petersburg, the Austrian received her first violin lessons at the age of four and subsequently studied in Vienna. She won her first international competition at the age of eight, followed by victory at the Grand Prix d'Eurovision and the "European Musician of the Year" award at the age of sixteen. (Bild: Erich Marschik)
Lidia Baich is regarded as one of the most versatile violin soloists of our time. Born in St. Petersburg, the Austrian received her first violin lessons at the age of four and subsequently studied in Vienna. She won her first international competition at the age of eight, followed by victory at the Grand Prix d'Eurovision and the "European Musician of the Year" award at the age of sixteen.
(Bild: Erich Marschik)

An ode to youth
A fascinating program with a special motto loosely based on Richard Wagner: "Children, create something new!" He once intended the piece from the opera "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg" to inspire young people to be creative and create something new - be it in music or in other areas of life. It is a hymn to young people and their ability to change the world and bring progress. In keeping with this motto, young prizewinners from the "Prima La Musica" competition will once again present a piece on the Danube stage in Tulln together with the big stars.

Moldovan-born Valentina Naforniţa is considered one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation. Shortly after graduating in opera singing, she won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, launching her international career (Bild: ALEX IORDACHE)
Moldovan-born Valentina Naforniţa is considered one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation. Shortly after graduating in opera singing, she won the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, launching her international career
(Bild: ALEX IORDACHE)

In addition to Wagner, the program includes compositions from Puccini to Dvorak and, of course, the traditional operetta medley. The classical interpretation of "The Greatest Showman" is also sure to be exciting. Further information and tickets are available HERE

Take part and win
The "Krone" is once again giving away a number of tickets for this year's performance of "Götterklang trifft Donaugold" on August 22 in Tulln. The following will be raffled off

  • 1x2 category A tickets incl. winegrower's package with delicacies from regional kitchens and cellars
  • 10x2 exclusive VIP packages with category 1 seats, program booklet and parking space as well as VIP reception at specially reserved "Krone" tables and a meet & greet with the evening's artists.

Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is August 11. 

