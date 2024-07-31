German collapsed
Emergency services fought for the hiker’s life
The perfect teamwork between mountain rescuers and the emergency doctor from Heli 3 saved the life of a German (55) with heart problems at the entrance to the Wolfsklamm gorge in the Tyrolean Karwendel.
The Tyrolean mountain rescue team's missions are never-ending these summer days. On Monday, the emergency services fought for the life of a 55-year-old hiker in the Wolfsklamm gorge near Stans.
Hiker collapsed
The German had gone on a hike towards Wolfsklamm gorge with his wife at lunchtime. Before the couple reached the gorge itself, the 55-year-old suddenly collapsed and was temporarily unresponsive.
The helicopter landed on a meadow in Stans and we then took the emergency doctor to the gorge.
Fred Wallenta, Ortsstellenleiter der Bergrettung Schwaz
Emergency helicopter landed in a meadow
An eyewitness immediately made an emergency call. The Schwaz mountain rescue team and the Heli 3 emergency helicopter were then alerted. "The helicopter landed in a meadow in Stans, we then brought the emergency doctor to the gorge," says Fred Wallenta, head of the Schwaz mountain rescue team, describing the dramatic minutes.
We then took the 55-year-old out of the gorge area on a single-wheel stretcher and transported him to our vehicle.
Fred Wallenta, Ortsstellenleiter der Bergrettung Schwaz
Acute heart problems
Together with the other emergency services, the emergency doctor treated the patient, who was suffering from an acute heart problem. "We then took the 55-year-old out of the gorge area using the single-wheel stretcher and transported him to our vehicle," Wallenta continues.
The German was then driven to the helicopter in the car. The helicopter then flew the man to hospital. As it turned out, the patient had recently undergone heart surgery. Eight mountain rescuers from Schwaz were on duty for around two hours.
