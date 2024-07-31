Before the derby
Wimmer: “I’m not expecting hate speech!”
Ex-Klagenfurt player Nico Wimmer as an irritant ahead of the Bundesliga derby - the neo-"Wolf" on hate speech, Didi Kühbauer and a possible cheer. The WAC have also made another new signing in Maximilian Ullmann. During his time with Venice, he came to the stadium in a curious way. .
Carinthia's transfer upset of the year is easy to find: It was Nico Wimmer's move from Austria Klagenfurt to local rivals WAC. The defender was attracted by a financially lucrative four-year contract. Which, of course, still causes anger in the purple fan camp. Now the 29-year-old has to face his former club in his first Bundesliga match on Saturday (7.30pm, Lavanttal-Arena). . .
As a reminder: The last "defector" was really made a pig of by the Austria fans: After Flo Rieder's transfer, there was an insulting, vulgar banner that still resonates negatively today. Will Wimmer be prepared for something similar? "I was at Austria for three years and performed well - let's see if that is honored," says Wimmer and emphasizes: "It will probably happen that I get booed. But a poster like that or hate speech - I don't really expect that!"
Klagenfurt boss Peer Jaekel also appeals: "As a professional footballer, you always have to live with the consequences of certain decisions - but we will welcome Nico with joy. And I hope that the fans will treat him with respect."
No, I won't be cheering!
Nico Wimmer
Would Wimmer cheer if he scored? "No, because I'm grateful that Klagenfurt gave me the chance to play in the Bundesliga back then." He also still has close friendships. "I'm still in touch - especially with Wernitznig and Cvetko."
Settled in well in Wolfsberg
The powerful central defender has already settled in well in Wolfsberg. "I live in the town - now my girlfriend Pia has also moved here from Upper Austria, it's a perfect fit," says a delighted Wimmer, who also describes Didi Kühbauer and Peter Pacult as having similar characters: "Both are strict, both know what they want - and you can talk shop with both of them!"
One of the reasons I left Klagenfurt was that a lot of players left. And they were really important players, the core.
Nico Wimmer
Why did he ultimately choose Wolfsberg of all places? "One of the reasons I left Klagenfurt was that a lot of players left there. And they were really important players, the core. And at WAC, the overall package was the best fit - I believe that we can achieve more here. At least I hope so if we can get some more players."
How will the clash on Saturday turn out? "Both teams have a lot of new players. We're not the clear favorites, it will be a duel at eye level!"
Ullmann now a permanent fixture with the Wolves
In any case, Wimmer now has a fellow Upper Austrian on his (left) side. What Krone readers once again knew earlier became official on Tuesday: Maxi Ullmann is moving from Serie A club Venice to the Lavanttal, signing a one-year contract here.
Traveling to games by ferry and speedboat
In Wolfsberg, Ullmann, who played 100 games for Rapid under Kühbauer, wants to gain match practice again. He spent two and a half years in Venice (where he terminated his contract, which ran until 2025) and only made 14 appearances. During his six-month loan in Magdeburg (2nd division/D), he made eleven. "Of course it wasn't easy - but it toughens you up. It was an instructive, wonderful time - I developed as a person and as a player," says the player from Linz, who always took the ferry to games in Venice. "I went back in a speedboat," grins Ullmann, who played against Inter and Juve and celebrated his promotion to Serie A on gondolas on the Grand Canal in June.
Zukic has permission to play
And now? "I want to help WAC with my experience!" With him and Scherzer, however, they have a small luxury problem on the left side of defense. Top: Zukic is cleared to play, Atanga is not yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.