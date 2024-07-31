Wimmer: “I’m not expecting hate speech!”

Traveling to games by ferry and speedboat

In Wolfsberg, Ullmann, who played 100 games for Rapid under Kühbauer, wants to gain match practice again. He spent two and a half years in Venice (where he terminated his contract, which ran until 2025) and only made 14 appearances. During his six-month loan in Magdeburg (2nd division/D), he made eleven. "Of course it wasn't easy - but it toughens you up. It was an instructive, wonderful time - I developed as a person and as a player," says the player from Linz, who always took the ferry to games in Venice. "I went back in a speedboat," grins Ullmann, who played against Inter and Juve and celebrated his promotion to Serie A on gondolas on the Grand Canal in June.