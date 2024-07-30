“Every now and then a radar penalty flutters in”

"It's tight and unfamiliar at first because you're almost sitting on the ground," says the reigning junior downhill world champion Olivier, who, like her ÖSV colleagues - Kainz won the overall European Cup in the parallel boarders in the previous season and Gigler made it onto the ski cross World Cup podium for the first time before her two cruciate ligament ruptures - was invited to this adventure by their joint sponsor Rauch Fruchtsäfte as a "reward" for their successes.