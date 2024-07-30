ÖSV lady confesses:
“Every now and then a radar penalty flutters in”
"Wow, that was really cool," agreed Styrian snowboarder Carmen Kainz and Ländle ski ladies Sonja Gigler and Victoria Olivier after they were allowed to do ten laps in a Formula 4 car at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Monday.
"It's tight and unfamiliar at first because you're almost sitting on the ground," says the reigning junior downhill world champion Olivier, who, like her ÖSV colleagues - Kainz won the overall European Cup in the parallel boarders in the previous season and Gigler made it onto the ski cross World Cup podium for the first time before her two cruciate ligament ruptures - was invited to this adventure by their joint sponsor Rauch Fruchtsäfte as a "reward" for their successes.
After an introduction, the winter sportswomen were then allowed to go full throttle. And the trio did! On the starting straight, the 570-kilogram, 200-hp cars reached a good 200 kilometers per hour.
Fast on the road in private too
"But after the fifth lap, you get used to the car and then you feel much more confident," reveals police athlete Gigler, who also likes to accelerate in her private life. "But only within the permitted limits, of course." Honestly? "Well, every now and then I get a speeding ticket," admits the 22-year-old with a grin.
Up-and-coming snowboarder Kainz also had a lot of fun. "Although I'm actually claustrophobic when you put a full-face helmet on me, it was even more fun than I expected," beams the 23-year-old, who keeps to the speed limits on Austria's roads. "Only when I'm on the road in Germany can I go a bit faster."
