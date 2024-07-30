E-car in a hot summer traffic jam – will the battery last?

During the eight hours, the Tesla SUV consumed 12 kWh, which corresponds to a loss of 1.5 kWh or 8 km range per hour. According to the ADAC, a car with an internal combustion engine would consume 1.0 to 1.5 liters of fuel per hour under the same conditions. Converted, this amount corresponds to an energy content of around 10 to 15 kWh. An electric car is therefore much more efficient and therefore more environmentally friendly, especially as it does not produce any exhaust fumes locally. The fear of getting stuck in a traffic jam on a hot day with an electric car is unfounded in view of these results. Nevertheless, the club recommends ensuring that the battery has sufficient remaining capacity, even in summer.