Harald Ambros in 49th place after dressage

In the lead is Great Britain's Laura Collett, who set a new Olympic record with 82.5 percent or 17.5 faults. The final of the top 25 will take place on Monday afternoon (3.00 pm). Ambros is currently 6.1 points off the top 25. Upper Austrian rider Lea Siegl had to forgo a start after her horse Fighting Line failed the health test on Friday and was therefore not allowed to compete.