Articulated truck threatened to tip over while driving through town

Unsuspecting anything bad, the driver of an articulated truck was driving on the Walgaustraße (L193) towards Thüringen late on Friday evening. In Ludesch, shortly after the junction of Walgaustraße and Raggalerstraße, the fully loaded semitrailer suddenly threatened to tip over. The truck driver reacted promptly. By skillfully swerving to the right, he prevented the load from tipping over and causing even greater damage.