Pensioner surprised
Tourism tax and WK contribution even in retirement
A former self-employed insurance broker is also asked to pay the tourism tax and WK contribution when he retires. Liste Fritz is outraged, the WK and the state of Tyrol explain the reason.
Mr. D. (full name known to the editors) entered his well-earned retirement on 1 October 2022. Prior to this, the Tyrolean worked as his own boss in the insurance industry - and of course paid all kinds of taxes to the state, Father Government and the social partners.
These included the tourism tax levied by the state and the membership fee for the Chamber of Commerce (WK).
Although I no longer have a trade license or an office, I still have to pay these two contributions.
Herr D.
Contributions have been reduced
However, the pensioner is very surprised: "Although I no longer have a trade license or an office, I still have to pay both contributions." Although the prescribed contributions have been reduced - the state collects 41 euros a year for the tourism tax and the Chamber of Commerce 65 euros a year - Mr. D. is still very surprised.
According to the retiree, both the province and the Chamber of Commerce justify the levy on the grounds that he could still collect subsequent commissions and is therefore obliged to pay. Nevertheless, the former entrepreneur finds this justification more than incomprehensible. He therefore also turned to the Fritz list, which is represented in the state parliament.
"Couldn't believe it at first"
"When Mr. D. told me about it, I couldn't believe it at first," said club chairman Markus Sint, shaking his head. It was "a strong piece of work how a pensioner is being ripped off here. The sums involved may not be high, but the mere fact that Mr D. has to pay is outrageous. The explanation given to the pensioner "beats the bottom of the barrel", says Sint, "we as Liste Fritz and many companies in the country are annoyed that almost everyone who is not covered by one, two or three has to pay tourism tax".
It's really quite something how a pensioner is being ripped off here, even if the sums may not be that high.
Markus Sint
Liste Fritz calls for reform with two key points
The tourism tax is turning into a tourism tax, warns Sint. They are therefore calling for a reform with two cornerstones: "Firstly, only those who really benefit from tourism should pay, but not the mortician, driving instructor or insurance broker pensioner. Secondly, the tourism tax should be levied on profits and not on turnover. The black-red state government is currently wasting the opportunity for this sensible reform." Finally, Markus Sint "naturally also demands that you no longer have to pay a membership fee to the WK when you retire".
In this case, the business was reported as dormant on 30.9.2022, but not deleted.
Die Wirtschaftskammer
Registered as dormant with the WK, active with the state
The WK states that "in this case, the business was reported dormant as of September 30, 2022, but was not deleted. Therefore, half of the fixed basic contribution is prescribed as intended. The obligation to pay the contribution only ends with the deletion of the trade license".
However, the state says: "If there is no longer any turnover from the activity, there is of course no obligation to pay contributions. However, the state is not currently aware that Mr. D. has ceased trading. For this reason, Mr. D. is still listed as active."
Amendment brings some changes
Just a few weeks ago, the province of Tyrol announced an amendment to the tourism tax. However, the two points demanded by club chairman Markus Sint are not included. Here is a brief overview of what is planned from January 1, 2025:
- Companies whose direct benefit from tourism is lower will have to pay an average of 24 percent less. In addition, a tax-free amount of 2500 euros will be introduced. Turnover below this amount will be exempt from tax.
- The occupational groups, of which there are currently 616, will be revised. Around 60 outdated ones are likely to be deleted and 50 new ones defined. The bottom line is that there will then be around 600 occupational groups.
- Tourists will have to dig deeper into their pockets. The minimum local tax per day will increase from one to 2.60 euros. The maximum amount is five euros. The tourism associations will continue to set the amount themselves.
"The financial basis needs to be developed further"
- The tourism and contribution service department will be expanded into a service center. Including two service hotlines for tax consultants, accountants and stakeholders as well as companies liable to pay contributions. The assessment is to become more transparent.
At the presentation of the amendment, LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) said that "tourism brings prosperity, jobs and development opportunities. In order to continue to be successful, we need to further develop the financial basis".
The job as a journalist means that some topics have to be "chewed over" again and again. This is often simply due to the annual cycle. In the business section, for example, there are end-of-year balance sheets where only the figures change. As a lover of statistics, I always find this exciting.
No matter who did not get it quite right here, one thing is certain: we journalists will always be "chewing over" the subject of the tourism tax.
Manuel Schwaiger
And then there are topics that come from our valued readership. Among these, there are also some that are "chewed over" again and again. One of these topics that has been with me for several years is the tourism tax. Whereas in the past, entrepreneurs were confronted with reminders, this time it is a pensioner who still has to pay contributions even in retirement.
If you believe Mr. D., he no longer has a trade license. If the Chamber of Commerce and the state are to be believed, something must have gone wrong when the company was closed down. After all, the Chamber admits that the business has been dormant for some time.
Whatever went wrong here, one thing is certain: we journalists will be "chewing over" the subject of the tourism tax again and again. But at least only until he retires.
