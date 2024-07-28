Tourism tax and WK contribution even in retirement

"Couldn't believe it at first"

"When Mr. D. told me about it, I couldn't believe it at first," said club chairman Markus Sint, shaking his head. It was "a strong piece of work how a pensioner is being ripped off here. The sums involved may not be high, but the mere fact that Mr D. has to pay is outrageous. The explanation given to the pensioner "beats the bottom of the barrel", says Sint, "we as Liste Fritz and many companies in the country are annoyed that almost everyone who is not covered by one, two or three has to pay tourism tax".