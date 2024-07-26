Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

From Vienna

The new shuttle service to Family City

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 14:41

Family City, a popular destination for families and bargain hunters, near the Kleinhaugsdorf border crossing, is now offering a shuttle service from Vienna. This makes the journey easier for visitors from the capital and makes the visit even more attractive.

comment0 Kommentare

Excalibur City became Family City at the beginning of the year. At the border near Kleinhaugsdorf, you will not only find an excursion paradise for families, but also for all those who want to go bargain hunting in the FREEPORT Fashion and Designer Outlet Center.

Zitat Icon

"Many of our attractions can be used free of charge, which is great for families with children"

Roger Seunig, Geschäftsführer der Family City

Astress-free trip to Family City
The majority of visitors to Family City come from the Austrian capital. The proximity to Vienna, only around 45 minutes by car from the city limits, is a key decision criterion for families when choosing a suitable excursion destination. A new shuttle service is now available to ensure a comfortable and, above all, stress-free journey.

(Bild: Family City )
(Bild: Family City )
(Bild: Philipp Enders)
(Bild: Philipp Enders)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: Family City)
(Bild: Family City)

From now on, Family City will be offering a regular shuttle service to interested guests from Vienna every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The timetable comprises a total of four stops

  • Schwedenplatz (departure 08:30)
  • Donauzentrum (departure 08:45 a.m.)
  • Floridsdorfer Spitz (departure 09:00)
  • Hollabrunn (departure 09:30)

The return journey takes place from 16:00. Prices for the outward and return journey: 12.90 euros for adults and 6.90 euros for children (4 - 14 years). Infants travel free of charge. Reservations can be made by telephone on 01/320 85 59 or by e-mail to info@familycity.com.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Promotion
Promotion
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf