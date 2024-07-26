From Vienna
The new shuttle service to Family City
Family City, a popular destination for families and bargain hunters, near the Kleinhaugsdorf border crossing, is now offering a shuttle service from Vienna. This makes the journey easier for visitors from the capital and makes the visit even more attractive.
Excalibur City became Family City at the beginning of the year. At the border near Kleinhaugsdorf, you will not only find an excursion paradise for families, but also for all those who want to go bargain hunting in the FREEPORT Fashion and Designer Outlet Center.
"Many of our attractions can be used free of charge, which is great for families with children"
Roger Seunig, Geschäftsführer der Family City
Astress-free trip to Family City
The majority of visitors to Family City come from the Austrian capital. The proximity to Vienna, only around 45 minutes by car from the city limits, is a key decision criterion for families when choosing a suitable excursion destination. A new shuttle service is now available to ensure a comfortable and, above all, stress-free journey.
From now on, Family City will be offering a regular shuttle service to interested guests from Vienna every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The timetable comprises a total of four stops
- Schwedenplatz (departure 08:30)
- Donauzentrum (departure 08:45 a.m.)
- Floridsdorfer Spitz (departure 09:00)
- Hollabrunn (departure 09:30)
The return journey takes place from 16:00. Prices for the outward and return journey: 12.90 euros for adults and 6.90 euros for children (4 - 14 years). Infants travel free of charge. Reservations can be made by telephone on 01/320 85 59 or by e-mail to info@familycity.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
