In the Pfänder Tunnel
Driver (22) skidded across both lanes
Spectacular scenes unfolded in the Pfänder Tunnel on Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle there for unknown reasons and hit the tunnel wall.
The young woman, who was traveling from Lochau in the direction of Tyrol at around 7 a.m., was thrown across both lanes after the unintentional collision with the left tunnel wall. She then crashed into the right-hand tunnel wall along with her car. The car came to a standstill facing the opposite direction of travel.
The 22-year-old was able to free herself from the vehicle, but suffered some injuries. After first aid by the emergency doctor, she was taken to the nearby regional hospital.
Rescue services hindered
The Pfänder Tunnel was closed in the direction of Tyrol for the duration of the clean-up work and was only reopened at around 8 am. A traffic jam formed as far back as the Sigmarszell (D) slip road. The emergency services had some difficulty getting to the scene of the accident, as the following road users were apparently unable to form a rescue lane.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
