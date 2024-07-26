Rent around 700 euros
Plans for housing offensive fixed
After years of stagnation, affordable rental properties will be built again in the city of Salzburg from 2025. The red-red-green city government reveals the plans to the "Krone".
Every now and then, a political relapse into the old days of social housing can be a good thing: As reported, this has now been the case with the directive issued on July 13 "for the creation of affordable housing" by the new Salzburg city government. This marked the start of a housing construction offensive in the state capital.
The construction of affordable rental apartments is set to begin in the first half of next year. "This can only be a start. We need at least two government periods to implement the entire concept," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) in an interview with "Krone". For the first phase, he expects around 1,000 apartments, with around 4,000 apartments by the end of his first term of office. However, this also depends on the progress of the various approval procedures.
SPÖ praise for the Greens and Communists
The first exploratory talks with the non-profit and commercial housing developers have already been concluded. "There is more potential for affordable housing in the city than we all thought," says Auinger. The mayor emphasizes the special quality of the cooperation with Planning Councillor Anna Schiester from the Green Party and Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl from the Communist Party. Most of the building projects have been more or less known for years.
"Previous government missed many opportunities"
However, the previous government "unfortunately missed many opportunities for ideological reasons", says Bernhard Auinger, unable to resist a little side-swipe. The following projects now have priority: the Schallmoos cable warehouse, the development of the trolleybus depot, the ASFINAG site, the Stieglgründe, Bachstrasse, Robinigstrasse, the Parkhotel Brunauer, the redensification of Albert-Schweitzer-Strasse, housing estate renovations in Bessarabierstrasse and Aribonenstrasse, in Friedensstrasse and the new buildings in the Südtiroler Siedlung.
As a rough guide to pricing: an apartment with around 70 square meters and three rooms is expected to cost around 700 euros to rent.
Luxury sector to be put under pressure
Auinger is convinced that the new development procedures will have a price-dampening effect, as hardly any luxury properties will be built and prices will inevitably fall.
After the summer, all non-profit housing developers will be invited to discuss the projects in detail with Auinger, Schiester and Dankl. The mayor sees many opportunities, especially in Schallmoos and in the south of the city. Auinger wants "starter apartments for young people and students" to be developed there.
