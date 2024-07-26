Plans for housing offensive fixed

The construction of affordable rental apartments is set to begin in the first half of next year. "This can only be a start. We need at least two government periods to implement the entire concept," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) in an interview with "Krone". For the first phase, he expects around 1,000 apartments, with around 4,000 apartments by the end of his first term of office. However, this also depends on the progress of the various approval procedures.