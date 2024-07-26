ÖFB Cup in the ticker
FC Dornbirn v Salzburg – LIVE from 6pm
1st round of the ÖFB Cup: Red Bull Salzburg host regional league side FC Dornbirn. The game kicks off at 6pm, we will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Salzburg were last beaten in the Cup by Sturm. In the past two seasons, the "Bulls" were knocked out in the quarter-finals and semi-finals by the team from Graz. The opening hurdle of Dornbirn is significantly lower, but should not be underestimated. "We will of course show them the necessary respect," explained new coach Pepijn Lijnders. "But of course we're going there to exert pressure right from the start and attack high in order to break through the deep defensive block we expect."
Lijnders is looking forward to the competitive match at the third-division club after intensive preparation. "There was a good spirit and a lot of euphoria. Now we're all looking forward to the start, because this first game of the season is always an important moment," said the former assistant to star coach Jürgen Klopp.
Difficult times for Dornbirn
Opponents Dornbirn are currently going through difficult times. The club from Vorarlberg was denied admission for the upcoming second division season for financial reasons. At the beginning of July, it was also announced that the relegated team was insolvent. As a result, no fewer than 20 players left the club. At the start of training on July 10, only ten outfield players and two goalkeepers were available. In the meantime, however, the newly formed squad for the regional league season has grown to 21 players.
