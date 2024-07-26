FC Dornbirn v Salzburg – LIVE from 6pm

Salzburg were last beaten in the Cup by Sturm. In the past two seasons, the "Bulls" were knocked out in the quarter-finals and semi-finals by the team from Graz. The opening hurdle of Dornbirn is significantly lower, but should not be underestimated. "We will of course show them the necessary respect," explained new coach Pepijn Lijnders. "But of course we're going there to exert pressure right from the start and attack high in order to break through the deep defensive block we expect."