LIVE from 4 p.m.: Who will win qualifying for the Spa GP?

14th race in the 2024 Formula 1 season: The Belgian Grand Prix is on the program this weekend. Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place today. We'll be reporting live (see below)!
Red Bull Racing's dominance seems to be over, the former permanent dominator Max Verstappen has already gone three Formula 1 races without a win. But Belgium, not far from his home, is one of the Dutchman's absolute favorite tracks. Verstappen has been undefeated at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for three years, and the growing frustration should give way to the familiar feeling of victory on the notorious circuit.
"Hungary was a weekend to forget!"
Last weekend, the Belgian-born three-time world champion stood out above all as the Rumpelstiltskin at the wheel. In an unusually harsh manner, Verstappen criticized his team on the pit radio for their strategy, and his mood was not lifted by fifth place. "Hungary was a difficult race and a weekend to forget," said Verstappen.
With a 76-point lead over Lando Norris, the championship leader's nerves need not flutter just yet. Verstappen is certainly spoiled for victories, winning 19 out of 22 races last year. This season, there have been seven winners, the most since 2012 (eight). On this sprint weekend, the last before the one-month summer break, Verstappen has a nice series to defend in half of his home race: The victory-hungry driver has not had to digest a gap of four races without a win since 2020.
But it won't be easy. Especially as Verstappen's car is likely to undergo a gearbox change, which would put him back on the grid as in the last two races at Spa. There has been no confirmation of media reports in this regard for the time being. What is certain, however, is that catching up will not be as easy as in 2023 in view of the resurgent competition.
"We have a car that has developed into an all-rounder!"
The young McLaren duo around Norris, who finished second in the world championship, and debut winner Oscar Piastri, are now looking for their next coup after the one-two victory in Budapest. The hiccup over the stable order briefly dampened the mood within the team. But the prospect of the best McLaren result in Belgium for a very long time is likely to be the stronger driving force.
The high-speed track in Belgium has recently been "not the happiest hunting ground" for McLaren, as Piastri also knows. While Verstappen won in 2023, 2022 and 2021, the papaya orange-painted cars only managed a top six result once during this period, when Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth in 2021. Norris, who like Verstappen has a Belgian mother, has yet to finish higher than seventh (2023). The last podium finish was Jenson Button's victory in 2012, but the current strength gives confidence. "We have a car that has developed into a real all-rounder," said Piastri. "I am confident that we will be strong."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
