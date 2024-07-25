Weekend remains hot
End of the heatwave: cold front brings cooling
The coming weekend will once again bring midsummer temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius. After that, a cold front will cool things down throughout Austria.
Friday will be cloudless and mostly sunny throughout the country. Only in the west of the country will isolated warm thunderstorms develop. Winds from the east to southwest will be weak to moderate. Daytime highs will be between 25 and 32 degrees. It will be hottest in the east.
On Saturday it will be really hot again with temperatures of up to 36 degrees. Bright sunshine and light winds will make for perfect bathing weather throughout Austria. Only south of the Hohe Tauern will there be a chance of local showers and thunderstorms, but these will clear quickly.
A cold front will pass over Tyrol and Vorarlberg on Sunday, which will cool things down considerably. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, will also be possible in Salzburg and Upper Austria. In the east, however, it will remain sunny and dry throughout. Temperatures will be between 23 and 29 degrees. Only in the east can temperatures reach up to 34 degrees.
Monday will bring more sunshine and only scattered residual clouds. The wind will blow weakly, in the eastern lowlands also moderately from west to north. Temperatures could climb back up to 30 degrees by the afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.