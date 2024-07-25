Vorteilswelt
Weekend remains hot

End of the heatwave: cold front brings cooling

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 12:00

The coming weekend will once again bring midsummer temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius. After that, a cold front will cool things down throughout Austria.

Friday will be cloudless and mostly sunny throughout the country. Only in the west of the country will isolated warm thunderstorms develop. Winds from the east to southwest will be weak to moderate. Daytime highs will be between 25 and 32 degrees. It will be hottest in the east.

On Saturday it will be really hot again with temperatures of up to 36 degrees. Bright sunshine and light winds will make for perfect bathing weather throughout Austria. Only south of the Hohe Tauern will there be a chance of local showers and thunderstorms, but these will clear quickly.

A cold front will pass over Tyrol and Vorarlberg on Sunday, which will cool things down considerably. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, will also be possible in Salzburg and Upper Austria. In the east, however, it will remain sunny and dry throughout. Temperatures will be between 23 and 29 degrees. Only in the east can temperatures reach up to 34 degrees.

Monday will bring more sunshine and only scattered residual clouds. The wind will blow weakly, in the eastern lowlands also moderately from west to north. Temperatures could climb back up to 30 degrees by the afternoon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

