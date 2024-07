Scheduling chaos on Friday! Match schedule causes trouble

Velden was obliged to play on Friday

Treibach responded to the request of opponents Kapfenberg, who wanted to keep the Friday game rhythm. Debutants Velden were forced to do so in their home game against GAK. They actually wanted to play on Saturday, but have to play tomorrow due to the TV broadcast. Otherwise there would have been a 0:3 penalty. And Köttmannsdorf will be missing a number of players from Saturday, leaving only Friday against Horn. Only SG ASK/HSV will play against Mauer on Saturday.