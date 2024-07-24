Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Many stars are coming

10 years of Gabalier in Kitz: Highlights for the anniversary

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 19:00

The Gamsstadt will be upside down again from August 15 to 17! Styrian folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier is coming to Tyrol with many stars. Laughs are also guaranteed. 

comment0 Kommentare

After twelve years of festival history and a two-year forced Corona break, the Andreas Gabalier Music Festival Kitzbühel is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year! According to the organizers, the Gamsstadt will be transformed into a "pulsating metropolis".

The festival kicks off on Thursday, August 15 (Assumption Day) - with a cool warm-up party in the town center. Anyone who knows the folk rock'n'roller knows that he will be highly motivated to mingle with the party crowd.

Sara De Blue (Bild: ChF)
Sara De Blue
(Bild: ChF)
Gregor Meyle (Bild: Ralf Schöneberg)
Gregor Meyle
(Bild: Ralf Schöneberg)
Mario Barth (Bild: Mayk Azzato)
Mario Barth
(Bild: Mayk Azzato)

Stars will be holding hands
On Friday, August 16, several stars will take to the stage in the tennis stadium. Gabalier will host the evening and also play music with his guests:

  • The BossHoss: With their special country-rock style, the band will captivate the audience.
  • Thorsteinn Einarsson: He became famous through the local TV show "Die große Chance" and will perform all his hits.
  • Mario Barth: The German comedian is a real laugh riot.
  • Gregor Meyle: As a good friend, he has accompanied Gabalier for years. The German singer and songwriter adds many soulful moments.
  • Sara De Blue: She brings a feminine touch to the Friday evening and will enchant the crowd with her powerful voice.
The Boss Hoss (Bild: Pascal Bünning)
The Boss Hoss
(Bild: Pascal Bünning)
Thorsteinn Einarsson (Bild: Amine Sebaur)
Thorsteinn Einarsson
(Bild: Amine Sebaur)

Folk rock'n'roller steps on the gas on Saturday
The folk rock'n'roller himself steps on the gas on Saturday, August 17, as part of his "Dirndl-Wahnsinn geht weiter!" tour - with show interludes and surprises!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf