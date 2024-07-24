Many stars are coming
10 years of Gabalier in Kitz: Highlights for the anniversary
The Gamsstadt will be upside down again from August 15 to 17! Styrian folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier is coming to Tyrol with many stars. Laughs are also guaranteed.
After twelve years of festival history and a two-year forced Corona break, the Andreas Gabalier Music Festival Kitzbühel is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year! According to the organizers, the Gamsstadt will be transformed into a "pulsating metropolis".
The festival kicks off on Thursday, August 15 (Assumption Day) - with a cool warm-up party in the town center. Anyone who knows the folk rock'n'roller knows that he will be highly motivated to mingle with the party crowd.
Stars will be holding hands
On Friday, August 16, several stars will take to the stage in the tennis stadium. Gabalier will host the evening and also play music with his guests:
- The BossHoss: With their special country-rock style, the band will captivate the audience.
- Thorsteinn Einarsson: He became famous through the local TV show "Die große Chance" and will perform all his hits.
- Mario Barth: The German comedian is a real laugh riot.
- Gregor Meyle: As a good friend, he has accompanied Gabalier for years. The German singer and songwriter adds many soulful moments.
- Sara De Blue: She brings a feminine touch to the Friday evening and will enchant the crowd with her powerful voice.
Folk rock'n'roller steps on the gas on Saturday
The folk rock'n'roller himself steps on the gas on Saturday, August 17, as part of his "Dirndl-Wahnsinn geht weiter!" tour - with show interludes and surprises!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
