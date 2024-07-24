South Tyrolean “escape king” Max Leitner is dead

Leitner managed to escape five times

Leitner continued his imprisonment in Bolzano, where, according to the prison guards, he behaved in an "exemplary" manner - until one day he roped himself off with sheets and fled. He was - temporarily - recaptured in May 1993. However, Leitner did not return to the high-security prison in Padua during a furlough in 2002. After a bank robbery in 2003, he was caught by a large contingent of Carabinieri in a cornfield near Bruneck after a sensational escape lasting several days. He was sentenced and sent to prison in Bergamo - even then only temporarily.