New life for Klagenfurt’s pedestrian zone

At the old location for over a hundred years

"Our business was founded in 1857 and we used to be located on Kramergasse, but in the Rainerhof," explains Managing Director Ines Hrassnig. "Like Heyn and Wolf, we are first-time tenants and have been in the building since 1889." The "Buffa" master workshop used to occupy a total of three floors. "Customers entered the vision measurement rooms via a second entrance. We have the children's department in the basement. This is often difficult for older people to reach via the stairs," says Hrassnig.