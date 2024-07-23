Accident in Tyrol
Small truck crashed into car and ended up on its roof
Spectacular traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon in Telfs in Tyrol! An unsuccessful overtaking maneuver by a car in front of him was the undoing of a 38-year-old German. The man's small truck ended up on its roof after a collision.
The German was the fourth in a convoy of vehicles on the Mieminger Straße in the municipality of Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district) at around 1.20 pm. "After the first car in the convoy tried to overtake a cyclist and, according to the information available so far, abruptly stopped overtaking and braked due to oncoming traffic, the 38-year-old hit the car in front of him," said the police.
Woman taken to hospital
As a result, the car hit the embankment on the right, overturned once and came to rest on its roof. The driver, a 43-year-old Austrian woman, was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital in Zams by ambulance.
Road completely closed for a short time
Mieminger Straße was briefly closed to all traffic for the accident investigation and clean-up work. "The vehicles were then stopped on both sides and the entire road was reopened from 2.35 pm," said the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
