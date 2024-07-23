Small truck crashed into car and ended up on its roof

The German was the fourth in a convoy of vehicles on the Mieminger Straße in the municipality of Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district) at around 1.20 pm. "After the first car in the convoy tried to overtake a cyclist and, according to the information available so far, abruptly stopped overtaking and braked due to oncoming traffic, the 38-year-old hit the car in front of him," said the police.