Minister visits the country’s youngest nature park

The Minister emphasized that a total of 80 million euros is being provided by the Federal Biodiversity Fund for the conservation and establishment of such areas. The nature park is also an example, as Green Party leader Anja Haider-Waller emphasized, that it is very well possible to create something really good across party, community and ideological boundaries - for the people in the region and for nature. "Preserving, nurturing and promoting this biodiversity is a particular concern of ours," said Nature Park Managing Director Marlene Hrabanek-Bunyai.