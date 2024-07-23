Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of Trump assassination

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 17:06

The Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, has resigned from her post following widespread criticism.

comment0 Kommentare

The pressure became too great for her after an assassin succeeded in shooting former President Donald Trump during an election rally. One visitor to the rally died and two others were injured. Trump was wounded in the right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. The White House confirmed the resignation in a statement.

Cheatle had admitted a failure of service at a hearing in the US Congress on Monday. She accepted full responsibility and would do everything in her power to ensure that such an incident did not happen again, she said. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, including current and former presidents.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

Most serious failure in decades
In recent days, there had been criticism of the Secret Service's approach because the shooter was able to get onto a roof with a direct view of the stage despite all security measures. There were also reports that the young man's behavior had already attracted the attention of security officials before Trump's appearance, but that the former president was still allowed to enter the stage.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

Cheatle described the attack as the worst failure of the Secret Service in decades. At the same time, however, she withheld details on Monday, citing ongoing investigations.

The chairman of the oversight committee in the House of Representatives, Republican James Comer, conceded that the attack could have been prevented. Cheatle did not deserve to keep her post at the head of the agency. Meanwhile, Democratic Deputy Leader Jamie Raskin pointed out that gun attacks happened too often in America.

Biden: "Has risked lives"
US President Joe Biden thanked Cheatle for "her decades of dedication to public service". "Throughout her career with the Secret Service, she has selflessly dedicated herself to protecting our nation and risked her life," the Democrat wrote. Being a leader requires honor, courage and incredible integrity. Biden announced that the investigation into the background to the assassination attempt on Trump would continue. "We all know that what happened that day must never happen again."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf