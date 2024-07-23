Because of Trump assassination
Automatically saved draft
The Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, has resigned from her post following widespread criticism.
The pressure became too great for her after an assassin succeeded in shooting former President Donald Trump during an election rally. One visitor to the rally died and two others were injured. Trump was wounded in the right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces. The White House confirmed the resignation in a statement.
Cheatle had admitted a failure of service at a hearing in the US Congress on Monday. She accepted full responsibility and would do everything in her power to ensure that such an incident did not happen again, she said. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, including current and former presidents.
Most serious failure in decades
In recent days, there had been criticism of the Secret Service's approach because the shooter was able to get onto a roof with a direct view of the stage despite all security measures. There were also reports that the young man's behavior had already attracted the attention of security officials before Trump's appearance, but that the former president was still allowed to enter the stage.
Cheatle described the attack as the worst failure of the Secret Service in decades. At the same time, however, she withheld details on Monday, citing ongoing investigations.
The chairman of the oversight committee in the House of Representatives, Republican James Comer, conceded that the attack could have been prevented. Cheatle did not deserve to keep her post at the head of the agency. Meanwhile, Democratic Deputy Leader Jamie Raskin pointed out that gun attacks happened too often in America.
Biden: "Has risked lives"
US President Joe Biden thanked Cheatle for "her decades of dedication to public service". "Throughout her career with the Secret Service, she has selflessly dedicated herself to protecting our nation and risked her life," the Democrat wrote. Being a leader requires honor, courage and incredible integrity. Biden announced that the investigation into the background to the assassination attempt on Trump would continue. "We all know that what happened that day must never happen again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.