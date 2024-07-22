Russian? Court expatriates ex-employee of the AfD

Stricter security precautionsare needed

Until the beginning of the year, the man was an employee of AfD member of parliament Eugen Schmidt and held a parliamentary house pass for a long time. According to the court, he had declared to a Berlin district office in September 2019 that he only had Ukrainian citizenship. He became German in November 2022. However, in April 2023, federal police officers at Hamburg Airport discovered a Russian passport and a large amount of cash on his person. As a result, the Senate of the Interior revoked his naturalization.