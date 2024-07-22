Olympic Games once arrived in the country by train

After Berlin, the team only managed to take home more than one medal twice: in 1980 at the boycott games in Moscow and in 2000 in Sydney. Speaking of Australia: with 81 athletes, this year's Red-White-Red contingent is the largest since 2000. Only three from Salzburg are taking part - a third of the number back then. Public spending on sport has risen from a very low level in the recent past. But the national Olympic squad has not been able to change its exotic existence.