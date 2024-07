Still unbeaten! Vikings also cheer in Berlin

Holmes had special praise for his offensive coordinator Max Sommer. Austria's national team coach became a father for the second time this week and was able to take the match ball home with him. Next Saturday, he and the Vikings will host the Prague Lions before a visit to the Helvetic Mercenaries (August 3) and another home game in Wiener Neustadt against the Fehervar Enthroners (August 17) at the end of the regular season. The two top teams in the ELF basic round will go straight through to the semi-finals.