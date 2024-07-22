Schrittwieser gets to work
Red Cross boss: rescue euro to be doubled
The statutory contribution from local authorities was last increased in 2016, causing massive problems for the Red Cross. The new Styrian Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser is now negotiating with the state and the Association of Towns and Municipalities for an adjustment after eight years.
He has been in office for less than two months and is already rolling up his sleeves - Siegfried Schrittwieser, the new Styrian Red Cross President. Just as we know the "cop from Thörl" from his time as an energetic politician, in his new role he is now tackling a problem that has long been a burden on the blue light organization: The so-called rescue euro, which the municipalities have to pay, has not been increased for eight years.
"This puts us in massive financial straits," Schrittwieser told the Krone, thereby fulfilling his election promise to "call a spade a spade". The statutory contribution is currently nine euros per inhabitant; the Red Cross would now like to see it doubled.
"A question of political will"
"I know that the municipalities and the state don't have the money, but it's a question of political will." Millions of euros are paid annually, "just so that we can drive the cars out of the garage." Schrittwieser will enter into intensive negotiations with ÖVP Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl and the Association of Towns and Municipalities from August 1st.
