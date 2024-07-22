Red Cross boss: rescue euro to be doubled

He has been in office for less than two months and is already rolling up his sleeves - Siegfried Schrittwieser, the new Styrian Red Cross President. Just as we know the "cop from Thörl" from his time as an energetic politician, in his new role he is now tackling a problem that has long been a burden on the blue light organization: The so-called rescue euro, which the municipalities have to pay, has not been increased for eight years.