Houthis announce further attacks on Israel

Early Sunday morning, Israel's missile defense intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that had approached Israel from Yemen, according to military sources. A missile alarm was triggered in the area of the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, it was reported. Residents ran to shelters, the Israeli military reported on Sunday night. However, the projectile did not enter Israeli territory. There were no reports of casualties. The city, located on the northern Red Sea, is repeatedly attacked by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.