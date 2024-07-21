"No red line"
Houthis announce further attacks on Israel
The Yemeni Houthi militia has announced that it will continue its attacks on Israel. The Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam told the Arabic television station Al-Jazeera that they do not consider themselves bound by any rules of warfare.
There are "no red lines" in the Houthis' reaction to Israel's actions. "All sensitive facilities at all levels will be a target for us," he said.
The Iran-aligned militia had previously fired several ballistic missiles at the Israeli port city of Eilat in response to the Israeli airstrike in Yemen. The Houthis attacked "important targets" in Israel, explained their military spokesman Jahja Sari.
Dead and injured after airstrike
Early Sunday morning, Israel's missile defense intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that had approached Israel from Yemen, according to military sources. A missile alarm was triggered in the area of the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, it was reported. Residents ran to shelters, the Israeli military reported on Sunday night. However, the projectile did not enter Israeli territory. There were no reports of casualties. The city, located on the northern Red Sea, is repeatedly attacked by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
According to media reports close to the Houthi militia, at least six people were killed and more than 80 others injured in Israel's airstrike in Yemen, as the health authority controlled by the militia told the Al-Masirah television station. Three people are also missing.
The channel also showed pictures of injured people after the attack, in which large parts of the strategically important port on the Red Sea went up in flames. Israel's air force had attacked the port of Hodeidah in response to a deadly drone attack by the Houthi militia on Tel Aviv.
Israeli media also interpreted the attack in Hodeidah, more than 1,700 kilometers away, as a message to arch-enemy Iran. There had been repeated speculation about a possible attack by the Israeli air force on the nuclear facilities in Iran, only a short distance away.
Concerns about a conflagration in the region
Following Israel's attack on Yemen, there is growing concern about a conflagration in the region. Iran and Israel issued mutual warnings. Israel's "dangerous adventurism" could trigger a regional war, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to the IRNA agency. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of a defensive battle against Iran's "terror axis".
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deep concern about the danger of further escalation in the region". He called for "the utmost restraint".
