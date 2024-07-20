Fighting for every cent for the World Cup dream

"Another one to two years"

Hellmann has to raise around 50 percent of the money himself, with the second part coming from sponsors. "I am grateful to everyone. Every euro is worth a lot," says the apprentice car mechanic, who also enjoys great support from his boss. "My boss is really happy with me," smiles the man from Schwarzach. "The long-term goal would be the world championship title. Other riders tell me that it will be another one or two years before I'm at the front."