Flat-Track
Fighting for every cent for the World Cup dream
Only 16 years old and already at the World Championships. For flat-track racer Max Hellmann, a dream will come true on Saturday in Italy. In a few years, he wants to be at the front of the field. But what exactly is the sport and how does the man from Schwarzach finance himself?
Only 16 years young and already competing in a world championship? A dream that came true for flat track racer Max Hellmann yesterday. But what exactly is flat track? It involves riding a motocross bike for several laps on mostly oval racetracks, so-called speedway tracks. "I wasn't interested in riding motocross anymore, then I found out about it by watching it," Hellmann says happily.
A switch that has paid off so far. He has won various races (including in Germany and St. Johann). His greatest success to date is the 2023 national championship title. "That was actually just a trial year for me because it was my first with a license," says the 16-year-old.
This victory automatically qualified him for the World Championship. At his first start in Boves (It), the Pongau native finished in xxth place. The major event continues next week in Meißen (D) and on August 24th in Kings Lynn (Gb). Trips that require a considerable amount of money. "We calculate around 10,000 euros for the World Championships alone. That includes the fuel tank, travel, accommodation and one tire per race. The whole season costs us around 20,000."
"Another one to two years"
Hellmann has to raise around 50 percent of the money himself, with the second part coming from sponsors. "I am grateful to everyone. Every euro is worth a lot," says the apprentice car mechanic, who also enjoys great support from his boss. "My boss is really happy with me," smiles the man from Schwarzach. "The long-term goal would be the world championship title. Other riders tell me that it will be another one or two years before I'm at the front."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.