With a queasy feeling
Eternal wait because plane was stuck on Mallorca
The chaos surrounding the Ryanair flight from Mallorca to Klagenfurt was almost lost in the hustle and bustle surrounding the worldwide IT problems. Some were stuck in the heat, others waited for hours for nothing.
At many airports around the world, the clocks stood still on Friday - the crowdstrike "Hoppala" paralyzed the IT systems. Klagenfurt Airport was also briefly affected. "Check-in for the flight to Palma de Mallorca was done manually," explained airport spokeswoman Barbara Schmoczer-Kuchling in response to an inquiry from Krone. "After a short time, however, everything worked again." But for the many travelers to Mallorca, this did not mean that they were able to board the plane.
"There was a delay on the flight from Palma to Klagenfurt due to a technical problem," confirmed the spokeswoman. This delay was ultimately so long that the plane did not take off at all, but remained on the ground. According to reports from passengers, an engine had failed and they therefore had to wait for hours on the plane for information - in extreme heat and without catering from the airline.
Waiting and a queasy feeling
After hours, they were allowed to leave the plane, while the disappointed people waiting in Klagenfurt also left the airport area. "There was no announcement or information from the airport until 10.15 pm. We returned home after five hours, then flew from Vienna on Sunday," Krone readers tell us. "We found out about the chaos on Mallorca from fellow travelers. We already had a queasy feeling when we heard about the defective engine. In the end, it was fine with us that the plane didn't show up anyway, because we didn't want to fly on it." They do not know whether they will get the additional costs back.
