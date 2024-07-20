Eternal wait because plane was stuck on Mallorca

Waiting and a queasy feeling

After hours, they were allowed to leave the plane, while the disappointed people waiting in Klagenfurt also left the airport area. "There was no announcement or information from the airport until 10.15 pm. We returned home after five hours, then flew from Vienna on Sunday," Krone readers tell us. "We found out about the chaos on Mallorca from fellow travelers. We already had a queasy feeling when we heard about the defective engine. In the end, it was fine with us that the plane didn't show up anyway, because we didn't want to fly on it." They do not know whether they will get the additional costs back.